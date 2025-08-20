30-Year Veteran Who Led Lilly’s (LLY) Historic Alzheimer’s Drug Launch: Anne White Announces Retirement

Anne White, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Neuroscience, has announced her retirement after leading Eli Lilly’s groundbreaking Alzheimer’s treatment launch and nearly three decades with the pharmaceutical giant.

Career Leadership at Lilly

White assumed her current role as head of Lilly Neuroscience and Lilly Immunology in 2021, overseeing one of the most significant pharmaceutical launches in recent history. Under her leadership, Lilly successfully brought Kisunla (donanemab-azbt) to market in 2024, marking the company’s first-ever Alzheimer’s treatment.

“As leader of Lilly Neuroscience, Anne led the global launch of our first ever Alzheimer’s treatment,” the company stated in announcing her retirement.

Historic Alzheimer’s Drug Achievement

White spearheaded the development and launch of Kisunla, which received FDA approval in July 2024 as a breakthrough treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The drug represents a major advancement in Alzheimer’s care, demonstrating the ability to slow cognitive decline by up to 35% in clinical trials.

Kisunla’s unique positioning as the first and only amyloid plaque-targeting therapy with evidence supporting treatment cessation once plaques are removed sets it apart from competitors. “Once you’ve eliminated the target you are addressing, you can then discontinue dosing,” White explained during the launch.

Clinical Trial Success

Under White’s guidance, Lilly’s TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase 3 study enrolled 1,736 participants across 8 countries, demonstrating convincing evidence of reduced cognitive and functional decline. The treatment showed particular promise in patients with low to medium tau protein levels, achieving 35% slowing of disease progression.

White emphasized the critical importance of early detection and treatment: “We know these medicines have the greatest potential benefit when people are treated earlier in their disease, and we are working hard in partnership with others to improve detection and diagnosis”.

The successful Kisunla launch under White’s leadership positioned Lilly as a formidable competitor to Eisai’s Leqembi, creating the first meaningful choice for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Industry experts noted that this competitive landscape may drive price competition and improve patient access to these life-changing treatments.

Legacy and Recognition

White’s retirement marks the end of an era for Lilly’s neuroscience division, where her leadership transformed the company’s Alzheimer’s research from decades of development into commercial reality. Her work brought hope to millions of patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, establishing Lilly as a leader in neurodegenerative disease treatment.

The pharmaceutical industry recognizes White’s achievement as particularly significant given the high failure rate in Alzheimer’s drug development, making Kisunla’s successful launch a testament to her strategic vision and execution capabilities throughout her distinguished 30-year career at Lilly.