4 Stocks to Watch on Monday: PANW, NIO, WULF, HAS

Stock market participants are keeping a close eye on four notable names as trading begins this week: Palo Alto Networks (PANW), NIO (NIO), TeraWulf (WULF), and Hasbro (HAS). Each stock represents a distinct sector undergoing pivotal developments that could shape near-term performance.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW), a global cybersecurity leader, stands in the spotlight with its much-anticipated earnings release. Analysts expect robust revenue growth fueled by surging demand for integrated cybersecurity solutions and artificial intelligence-driven products.

The company is under increased scrutiny following its recent acquisition of CyberArk and is poised for further gains should it deliver strong quarterly results and guidance. Investor sentiment remains positive, with major upgrades and a bullish outlook for continued innovation and market share expansion.

NIO (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is drawing attention as it announces plans to expand into Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Costa Rica in 2025 and 2026. These moves mark the next phase in NIO’s global expansion strategy, with investors watching closely for operational updates that could accelerate growth in untapped international markets. The company faces a competitive EV landscape, but successful market entries could position NIO for outsized gains.

TeraWulf (WULF) has seen its share price surge after securing new commitments from Google, including a substantial $1.4 billion backstop and expanded AI infrastructure agreements. The company also announced a $400 million convertible notes offering to fund further data center growth. These developments have heightened investor interest, as TeraWulf seeks to position itself as a leader in powering energy-efficient, large-scale artificial intelligence deployments.

Hasbro (HAS), the iconic toy and entertainment conglomerate, remains in focus ahead of its earnings report and as the company continues to adapt to changing consumer trends in entertainment, gaming, and licensing. Hasbro’s results and strategic updates will be scrutinized for signs of resilience and innovation in a challenging market for legacy toy makers.

Each of these stocks embodies unique catalysts and sector dynamics. Investors are monitoring financial releases, strategic partnerships, and expansion plans for potential trading opportunities as the week unfolds.