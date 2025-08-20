4 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Lowe’s Beats Earnings, Novo Nordisk, Estée Lauder, and McDonald’s in Focus

Four key stocks are commanding investor attention on Wednesday as stock index futures traded lower ahead of retail earnings and Federal Reserve minutes.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s delivered a strong earnings beat with adjusted diluted EPS of $4.33 versus expectations of $4.24, marking the company’s return to positive comparable sales growth at 1.1%. The home improvement retailer raised its full-year sales guidance to $84.5-$85.5 billion following the $1.3 billion acquisition of Artisan Design Group to expand its professional contractor business.

Shares rallied in premarket trading after the company demonstrated resilience despite challenging weather conditions early in the quarter, with both Pro and DIY segments delivering solid performance.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

The Danish pharmaceutical giant remains under scrutiny following last week’s dramatic 33% stock decline after reporting disappointing results amid pressure from generic GLP-1 weight loss drugs. Investors are closely watching whether the selloff in obesity treatment stocks will continue affecting Novo Nordisk’s valuation and market position.youtube

The company’s struggles have raised broader questions about competitive pressures in the lucrative weight loss drug market, with implications for rival Eli Lilly’s upcoming earnings as well.

Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

The beauty conglomerate disappointed investors with its forecast guidance, contributing to Wednesday’s stock watchlist as retail earnings continue revealing mixed consumer spending patterns. Estée Lauder’s results add to concerns about discretionary spending in the luxury goods sector amid economic uncertainty.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

The fast-food giant remains in focus as investors assess consumer behavior in the restaurant sector. McDonald’s performance often serves as a bellwether for discretionary spending patterns, particularly important as retailers navigate inflation pressures and changing consumer preferences.

These four stocks represent key sectors experiencing significant shifts – home improvement retail benefiting from housing market dynamics, pharmaceuticals facing competitive pressures, luxury goods navigating consumer spending changes, and fast food weathering economic headwinds.

Their performance Wednesday could signal broader trends across retail and healthcare sectors as investors await Federal Reserve minutes and assess corporate earnings guidance for the remainder of 2025.