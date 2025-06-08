AAPL Stock News: OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position to $2.34 Million

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC has signaled its continued confidence in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), raising its stake in the technology giant to $2.34 million as of the end of the fourth quarter.

The firm now holds 9,332 shares of Apple, making it the twelfth-largest position in its diversified investment portfolio. This move reflects a 4.6% increase in Apple holdings after the purchase of an additional 409 shares during the reporting period.

Apple now accounts for approximately 1.0% of OneAscent’s total portfolio, underscoring the stock’s enduring appeal among institutional investors. The adjustment comes amid a broader trend of large asset managers increasing their exposure to Apple.

Notably, institutional investors collectively own 67.73% of Apple’s outstanding shares, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a core holding for long-term growth and stability.

The timing of OneAscent’s increased investment coincides with Apple’s robust financial performance and strategic initiatives. In its latest quarterly report, Apple posted revenue of $95.4 billion, marking a 5% year-over-year increase, and delivered record earnings per share of $1.65. The company’s services division continues to be a standout, achieving double-digit growth and surpassing one billion paid subscriptions globally.

Apple also announced a $100 billion share buyback program and a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend, moves that have been well-received by the market.

Despite facing headwinds in China, Apple’s diversified revenue streams and product innovation have helped offset regional challenges. The company’s market capitalization remains above $3 trillion, and its shares are currently trading near $204, with a 52-week range between $169.21 and $260.10. Wall Street analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on AAPL, with an average price target of $235.80, suggesting further upside potential.

For OneAscent Wealth Management, the bolstered Apple position aligns with a disciplined approach to investing in high-quality, resilient companies. As Apple continues to innovate and return value to shareholders, institutional investors like OneAscent are positioning themselves to benefit from the tech leader’s sustained momentum and market leadership in 2025.