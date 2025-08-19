Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Faces Analyst Downgrade as AI Competition Intensifies

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) received a significant downgrade from Melius Research on August 11, 2025, as analyst Ben Reitzes shifted the stock from Hold to Sell with a lowered price target of $310 from $400.

The downgrade reflects growing concerns that artificial intelligence is fundamentally disrupting the software-as-a-service model that has powered Adobe’s growth for years.

Reitzes warned that “AI is eating software,” marking a dramatic reversal of the traditional “software eating the world” paradigm that previously benefited SaaS leaders. The analyst noted that software-as-a-service companies are experiencing the “early innings” of multiple contractions due to AI technologies reshaping the competitive landscape.

Adobe shares have declined more than 20% year-to-date alongside peers like Atlassian and Salesforce. The stock is now trading near its 52-week low of $332.01, with the market capitalization standing at approximately $144.67 billion.

Competitive Pressures Mount

The downgrade comes amid intensifying competition from both technology giants and AI-native applications. Companies including Alphabet, Microsoft, Canva, and Midjourney have launched competitive AI tools that directly challenge Adobe’s market position.

The failed $20 billion Figma acquisition has further complicated Adobe’s competitive standing, particularly after Figma’s successful IPO in July 2025 valued the company at approximately $37 billion more than Adobe’s original offer.

Figma’s IPO debut saw shares surge by as much as 275% on the first day, stabilizing around a $57 billion market valuation. This dramatic performance underscores the missed strategic opportunity for Adobe, which paid a $1 billion termination fee when regulatory concerns forced the deal’s collapse in December 2023.