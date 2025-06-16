Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Roar Back with 8% Surge, Challenging Year-Long Downturn

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock delivered a stunning rally, soaring $9.54, or 8.21%, in a single trading session that has investors questioning if its year-long downtrend is finally over. The significant upward move counters a persistent decline that saw the chipmaker’s shares fall 23% over the past year, injecting a fresh wave of optimism into a stock that has been battered by market volatility and competitive pressures.

The rally is fueled by a confluence of positive developments that suggest a potential turnaround is gathering steam. AMD’s Data Center division has become a critical growth engine, posting a remarkable 57% year-over-year revenue increase in its latest quarterly report, driven by soaring demand for its AI-powering Instinct processors.

CEO Lisa Su has highlighted strengthening partnerships with industry giants like Microsoft and Meta, who increasingly rely on AMD’s hardware for demanding AI workloads.

Further bolstering investor confidence, the company recently announced a new $6 billion stock buyback program and secured major billion-dollar AI chip deals in the Middle East, signaling both financial health and strategic global expansion.

This surge brings AMD’s stock to a critical technical juncture. The price is now challenging a key resistance point near the $120 level, a threshold that market analysts view as crucial for confirming a true trend reversal. A sustained move above this mark could validate a bullish pattern that has been developing since March.

Despite the powerful one-day gain, broader market sentiment remains cautious, with some technical indicators still pointing to fear among investors after a prolonged period of underperformance.

While the road to a full recovery remains uphill, the combination of accelerating AI innovation, bullish analyst forecasts, and strategic corporate actions has provided a powerful catalyst.

Investors are now closely watching whether AMD can build on this momentum and break free from the bearish trend that has defined its performance for the better part of a year. The outcome will likely depend on its ability to continue competing with rivals like Nvidia and deliver on its promising AI-centric growth strategy.