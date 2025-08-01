Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Drops 4.6% as AI Chip Momentum Cools, Ending Six-Day Rally

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares dropped by 4.63% on Friday, ending a strong six-day winning streak that had seen the stock rise by 16%. This decline follows a period of high investor excitement mainly due to optimism about AMD’s growing role in the AI chip market, new product releases, and recent share buyback announcements.

The drop comes as some investors decided to lock in their profits after AMD’s impressive gains, which brought year-to-date increases close to 49%.

While the larger semiconductor sector has benefited from rising demand for AI accelerators—competing with industry leader Nvidia—analysts point out that the latest pullback shows that the strong momentum for AI chip stocks might be slowing down, at least for now.

Despite recent price increases for its Instinct MI350 AI accelerator, which highlights AMD’s strategy for higher profits in a competitive market, the overall market has become more careful, with indicators suggesting the stock was overbought.

AMD is still in a strong position due to high-profile partnerships, expanded access to the China market, and the adoption of its AI hardware by major cloud and social media companies.

The company’s recent success, driven by its MI300 and new MI350 chip series, has drawn interest from both institutional and retail investors. However, following a series of rapid gains, market players are reassessing short-term values in light of ongoing competition and changing economic conditions.

Friday’s drop does not mean that AMD’s potential for growth has ended. Instead, it shows that the stock is sensitive to changes in investor sentiment and emphasizes the need for caution as the AI chip industry develops.

As AMD prepares to report earnings next week, all eyes will be on whether its strong fundamentals and future plans can boost the upward trend again. For now, AMD’s decline serves as a reminder of the volatility in fast-growing technology sectors, especially when expectations are high and profit-taking happens after strong rallies.