Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Jumps on Report of Nvidia Chip Delay

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surged 5.4% on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, driven by a research note suggesting that competitor Nvidia may delay its next-generation “Rubin” AI chips. The stock’s climb contrasted with a broader sell-off in the technology sector.

Competitive Positioning in AI

According to a note from Fubon Research, Nvidia is reportedly reconsidering the design of its Rubin series chips to better compete with AMD’s upcoming MI450 accelerator. This news fueled investor optimism that AMD is becoming a more formidable rival to Nvidia in the high-stakes AI chip market.

The MI450 is part of AMD’s MI400 series, its first rack-scale AI server platform, which is designed to challenge Nvidia’s market dominance. The potential delay by Nvidia signals that AMD’s technology is making significant enough strides to influence the market leader’s strategy.

Market Reaction and Analyst Sentiment

The report sparked a significant rally in AMD’s stock, which saw its trading volume surge to nearly $20 billion. The options market was also highly active, indicating strong speculative and hedging interest from investors.

The positive momentum is also supported by bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts, with several firms recently raising their price targets for AMD:

Stifel increased its target to $190.

increased its target to $190. Raymond James and Barclays both set a target of $200.

and both set a target of $200. Susquehanna raised its target to $210.

These upgrades reflect growing confidence in AMD’s ability to capture market share, particularly in the AI and server sectors, and capitalize on what one industry CEO called “insatiable” demand for AI servers.

While Nvidia maintains a strong competitive advantage with its established CUDA software platform, the recent developments suggest that AMD is closing the gap on a technical level, creating a more competitive landscape in the AI hardware market.