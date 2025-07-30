Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Climbs as Investor Optimism Grows Ahead of Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $179.46, rising by $2.02 or 1.14% today. The stock reached a high of $179.47 and a low of $173.81 during the trading session, showing strong activity and growing optimism in the semiconductor industry.

AMD remains close to its 52-week high of $182.31 as investors expect solid earnings and steady demand for the company’s GPU and CPU products in datacenter, AI, and PC markets.

Investor sentiment is positive after recent upgrades from analysts, particularly Morgan Stanley, which raised AMD’s target price to $185 from $121. This acknowledges the company’s improving product performance and strength in high-performance processors. AMD’s market capitalization is now just above $290 billion, benefiting from gains in the broader technology sector and interest from institutional investors.

Today’s rise follows strong momentum across the sector, with other companies like Nvidia and Broadcom also seeing gains. Traders are closely watching AMD for signs of its performance in next-generation computing and AI workloads, especially with recent advances in AMD’s hardware for large enterprises.

As earnings season begins and analyst upgrades continue, people will closely monitor AMD for signs of revenue growth and market share expansion in the upcoming quarters.