Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Stopck Hit Annual Highs as AI Demand Fuels Rally and Investor Optimism

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares traded at $173.02 as of July 28, 2025, up 3.93% for the day. This move builds on strong recent momentum for AMD stock, with shares climbing from $166.47 at Friday’s close to reach new yearly highs intraday, peaking at $174.47.

The company’s market capitalization has now surpassed $280 billion, reflecting renewed investor enthusiasm and robust trading volumes.

Market optimism is closely tied to AMD’s surging demand in the artificial intelligence and data center segments, notably following news of significant price increases for the flagship Instinct MI350 AI accelerators.

Record pricing power and bullish analyst upgrades from major banks have reinforced confidence among both institutional and retail investors in AMD’s long-term growth trajectory.

Analysts remain highly positive ahead of the upcoming earnings announcement scheduled for August 5, 2025. With continued product innovation and leadership in high-performance computing, AMD’s stock is consolidating its position at the forefront of the semiconductor industry as it approaches fresh record highs.