Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Extends Stock Recovery Ahead of Key Q2 Earnings Release

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) continued its upward trajectory Monday, building momentum as investors positioned themselves ahead of the company’s highly anticipated second-quarter earnings report scheduled for Tuesday after the market close.

AMD shares have rebounded sharply since their lows in April, reflecting renewed optimism in the semiconductor sector and a broader rally in technology stocks. As of the latest trading session, AMD closed at $171.70, capping a dramatic recovery that has seen the stock gain more than 45% year-to-date and recently notch a new 52-week high. Expectations are high that the Q2 results could serve as a pivotal moment for the chipmaker’s growth narrative.

Analyst consensus points to a robust 27–35% year-over-year revenue increase, with projections clustering around $7.1–$7.7 billion. While strong demand for AI accelerators and advanced data center chips, led by the Instinct MI350 series, is expected to be a key driver, investors are also closely watching the performance of AMD’s Client Computing and Gaming divisions. The anticipated uplift comes amid ongoing U.S.-China trade developments, regulatory scrutiny, and the recent U.S. move to renew permission for select AI chip exports to China—a decision that could recoup as much as $800 million in potential lost revenue.

However, despite growing top-line optimism, profitability remains top of mind as margin pressures and increased research spending weigh on the bottom line. Wall Street expects earnings per share to decline, reflecting elevated costs and the competitive landscape with industry giants such as Nvidia.

The stakes for AMD could not be higher: a solid beat and constructive guidance may propel the stock toward new highs as the company cements its position at the forefront of AI and data center innovation. Conversely, any disappointment on revenue or margin outlook could expose the stock’s high valuation and provoke volatility. Market participants will be watching Tuesday’s after-hours results and management commentary for crucial signals on AMD’s trajectory through the second half of 2025.