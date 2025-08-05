Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Share Rallys Ahead of Q2 Earnings as AI Momentum Builds and Margin Pressures Linger

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings, and it has been performing strongly, with its share price increasing by over 31% in the last month and a remarkable 75% in the last three months.

In pre-market trading, AMD’s price is around $180. This surge is due to growing investor interest in AMD’s role in the artificial intelligence (AI) market and signs of improved operations.

Analysts expect AMD to report second-quarter revenue of $7.43 billion, which is a 27% increase from last year. However, they predict earnings per share (EPS) to drop to $0.48 from $0.69 a year ago. This decline may indicate pressure on profits, even though sales are rising.

The decrease in EPS is due to rising costs and investments as AMD expands its capabilities in a competitive environment.

Much of the excitement around AMD’s stock comes from its focus on AI and the launch of new chips. Partnerships with companies like Meta, OpenAI, Microsoft, Tesla, and Oracle highlight the success of AMD’s latest accelerators.

For instance, Oracle plans to use over 130,000 of these chips for its cloud services. Analysts also note AMD’s recent price increase for its chips, which went up by nearly 70%, showing strong demand and pricing power compared to competitors like Nvidia.

Market sentiment on Wall Street is very positive. Bank of America has set a price target of $200 for AMD, while Citi has increased its target to $145, seeing AMD as a key player in long-term AI growth. Analysts believe AMD’s share of the CPU market could rise above 30% by 2026, up from under 20% in 2023. Recent policy changes have also improved AMD’s outlook following earlier export challenges.

However, given AMD’s rapid price increase, traders are on alert for possible fluctuations, especially since the stock is near significant resistance levels. If the earnings report disappoints or if there are cautious comments about the future, it may lead to quick profit-taking.

In summary, AMD’s upcoming Q2 report will be a critical test of its AI growth plans and its ability to keep expanding sales while controlling profits. Investors expect some volatility, but AMD’s strategic changes and stronger market position make it one of the most talked-about companies as the AI revolution continues.