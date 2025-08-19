Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Shares Slide 3.6% as Export Curbs, Data Center Weakness Keep Pressure on Chip Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 3.61% to $169.77 on Tuesday, extending a recent pullback as investors weighed ongoing headwinds from U.S. export restrictions and mixed data center trends.

The decline follows AMD’s August results, where strong topline growth was overshadowed by the impact of U.S. curbs on AI chip sales to China and softer-than-hoped profitability in the data center segment. Management flagged roughly $800 million in inventory and related charges tied to export controls on the MI308 accelerators, while guidance excluded potential China revenue pending regulatory approvals.

Data center performance remains a focal point for traders. Despite robust revenue growth companywide, the segment’s margin pressure and a year-over-year swing to operating losses have kept sentiment cautious amid fierce competition in AI GPUs and continued dominance by a key rival. The stock has also been prone to profit-taking after sizable year-to-date gains, amplifying downside moves on macro jitters and sector rotation.

Technically, shares have retreated from recent highs, with traders eyeing support zones near the low-$170s and resistance around the mid-$180s. In the near term, catalysts include clarity on export approvals, updates on AI accelerator ramps, and broader risk appetite in semiconductors ahead of key macro events.