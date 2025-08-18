Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Gains Momentum as Wall Street Sees More AI Upside Ahead

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) received a significant vote of confidence from Wall Street as Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the semiconductor giant’s price target to $205 from $183 while maintaining an Outperform rating.

The upgrade, announced August 13, reflects growing optimism around AMD’s positioning in the artificial intelligence market as hyperscaler capital expenditure continues to accelerate.

The analyst’s bullish stance is driven by two key factors: rising spending from major cloud providers and increasing demand from China. Rakesh upgraded his revenue and earnings estimates across multiple time horizons, raising September quarter projections to $8.80 billion in revenue and $1.15 earnings per share, up from previous estimates of $8.71 billion and $1.14 respectively.

Forward-looking projections show substantial growth potential. For fiscal 2025, Mizuho now expects $33.4 billion in revenue and $4.02 EPS, while fiscal 2026 estimates jumped to $39.9 billion revenue and $6.09 EPS.

The analyst sees AMD’s Instinct GPU revenue reaching $8.57 billion in 2025, $11.7 billion in 2026, and $13.6 billion in 2027—figures that exceed consensus estimates across all periods.

The upgrade specifically highlights AMD’s MI308 chip gaining traction in China, while the upcoming MI355 processor represents additional upside potential. Microsoft’s expected strong capital expenditure in fiscal 2026 could provide another catalyst for AMD’s data center GPU business. The new $205 price target reflects a valuation of 33.7x earnings, up from the previous 30.5x multiple.

AMD develops and manufactures semiconductors, processors, and graphics processing units for data centers, gaming, AI applications, and embedded systems. The company has emerged as a key competitor to Nvidia in the rapidly expanding AI chip market, though it maintains a smaller market share in high-performance computing applications.

The latest analyst upgrade underscores growing confidence that AMD can capture meaningful share in the lucrative AI infrastructure buildout currently underway across major technology companies.