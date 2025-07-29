Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Rises Ahead of Earnings Report After AI Chip Price Increase | AMD Share Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.95% to $178.78 on July 29 as excitement grows before the company’s second quarter 2025 earnings report. The increase follows AMD’s decision to raise prices for its top Instinct MI350 AI accelerator, showing strong demand and pricing power in the competitive AI hardware market.

AMD has increased the price of the MI350 from $15,000 to $25,000, a 67% rise. This price change reflects limited supply and growing confidence that the chip can compete with Nvidia’s leading products. Analysts note that even with this new price, AMD’s AI chips are still cheaper than similar Nvidia models.

This price hike and UBS’s recent increase of its price target for AMD to $210 have boosted investor confidence that demand for AMD’s high-performance GPUs will lead to significant revenue and margin growth in the second half of the year.

Optimism in the AI chip industry also helps. CEO Lisa Su expects the global AI chip market to exceed $500 billion by 2028, driven by the rapid rise in AI applications. AMD’s latest MI355X processors are being used by major clients like Oracle, Tesla, OpenAI, and Cohere, showing the company’s strong position in the market.

Before AMD’s Q2 earnings, Wall Street expects revenue to increase 27–36%, reaching about $7.4 billion, along with strong double-digit growth in data center sales.

AMD’s strong price move on AI accelerators and favorable regulations, like eased U.S.-China export limits, are putting the company in a good position for more market share and continued success. Investors now wait for the company’s earnings report on August 5 to see if the positive outlook is correct.