Advanced Micro Devices Share Price Forecast Ahead of Earnings: Will It Hit $200?

AMD shares are under the spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s earnings report, with investors asking whether the stock—recently trading at $171.70 after notching a 52-week high of $174.16—can break the $200 barrier in 2025. Analyst sentiment is increasingly bullish, fueled by AMD’s surging presence in artificial intelligence, data centers, and high-performance computing.

Several major banks and research firms—including UBS and Bank of America—recently raised their price targets to $210 and $200, respectively, citing accelerating demand for AMD’s MI300 and MI350 AI chip series and expanding orders from enterprise customers, including Meta and Microsoft.

HSBC has also upgraded the stock to “Buy” with a $200 target, forecasting sharp AI chip revenue gains as AMD challenges industry leader Nvidia.

Most forecasts for 2025 set a potential range between $183 and $210, with consensus clustered around the $190 level. Technical analysis points to resistance near $175, with $200–$215 as the next major target zone if AMD delivers a strong earnings result and guidance.

Price predictions from broader market sources also see AMD pushing toward $200 by late 2025, supported by robust growth in AI, server CPUs, and positive margin trends.

However, current valuations are elevated: AMD trades at a forward P/E ratio around 40, and much optimism is already reflected in the price.

While upside exists if the company delivers further AI market share gains and solidifies its technology lead, any earnings disappointment or delays in chip production could prompt near-term volatility.

In summary, with analyst targets rising and strong demand tailwinds, AMD is well positioned to test $200 in the coming months—especially if earnings and guidance confirm continued momentum. Investors are watching this week’s report closely as a potential catalyst for a new leg up in AMD’s historic rally.