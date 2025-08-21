Advanced Micro Devices shares Sinks as Three-Month Rally Unravels on Disappointing Q2 and Softer AI Data Center Momentum

Advanced Micro Devices shares fell sharply Thursday, erasing much of a three-month rally, after the chipmaker posted second-quarter results that underwhelmed on profitability and flagged softer-than-anticipated AI data center traction.

The reversal comes as investors reassess aggressive expectations for AMD’s MI300 accelerator ramp and broader AI monetization timelines.

Revenue grew on continued strength in client PC and embedded, but margin compression and tempered near-term AI visibility overshadowed the top line. Data Center segment results—closely watched as AMD’s chief growth engine—came in below bullish hopes, with MI300 revenue growth sequentially positive but not steep enough to satisfy expectations set by recent industry demand signals.

Management reiterated confidence in the multiyear accelerator roadmap while acknowledging deployment phasing and qualification cycles that push some upside to subsequent quarters.

The stock had rallied over the past quarter on optimism that AMD would close the gap with the AI market’s incumbent leader and secure expanding share across hyperscalers and enterprise. However, the Q2 print and guidance pointed to a more measured slope, with investors focusing on order timing, supply alignment, and the cadence of software and partner ecosystem maturation needed to unlock broader adoption.

Outside AI, the PC business continued to recover, buoying overall revenue stability, while Gaming and Embedded remained mixed amid inventory normalization and cautious customer spending. Gross margin trends reflected product mix and the investment intensity required to scale next-generation accelerators.

Analysts noted that the medium- to long-term thesis—rooted in diversified AI silicon, a deepening software stack, and expanding customer engagements—remains intact.

Yet, near-term valuation support will depend on clearer proof points: accelerating MI300 volumes, stronger cloud purchase commitments, and firmer visibility into enterprise AI pilots converting to production at scale.

With investors rotating among AI beneficiaries on execution signals, AMD’s next milestones—design wins, supply ramp updates, and data center backlog disclosures—will be pivotal in rebuilding confidence after a momentum-breaking quarter.