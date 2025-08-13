Advanced Micro Devices Stock Jumps as AI Outlook, $8.7B Q3 Guidance Lift Sentiment

Advanced Micro Devices rose as investors latched onto a stronger second-half setup anchored by accelerating AI demand and a robust Q3 revenue outlook of $8.7B (±$300M), implying roughly 28% year-over-year growth and a return to 54% non-GAAP gross margin despite ongoing China export constraints.

Management said the guidance excludes any MI308 shipments to China, underscoring confidence in underlying demand from data center and client segments while regulatory licensing remains pending.

The company’s Q2 print showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to $7.7B, with profitability weighed by an $800M inventory and related charge tied to U.S. export controls on MI308, which clipped reported gross margins but would have placed non-GAAP gross margin near 54% absent the charge.

Executives emphasized record server and PC processor sales, with EPYC adoption benefiting from AI-driven infrastructure needs alongside the ramp of Instinct accelerators.

Focus now shifts to execution on AMD’s AI roadmap as MI350 series accelerators scale through the second half and the company advances toward its next-generation MI400 platform and “Helios” rack-scale systems previewed at its Advancing AI event.

AMD describes MI350 as a step-change for training and inference performance within an open ecosystem approach, targeting broader hyperscaler deployment in 2H25.

Key watch items for traders include visibility on data center GPU shipments, EPYC mix supporting margins during a GPU ramp, and timing around any China-related licensing updates, which are not factored into the near-term guide.

With AI infrastructure orders extending through long lead times, AMD framed the back half as an inflection in delivery cadence, with revenue and margin recovery contingent on seamless ramp execution and continued hyperscaler traction.