AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) Stock Soars on Nvidia Tie-Up and Autonomous Vehicle Breakthroughs | LIDR Stock

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) shares surged to $4.69, up 5.75% in regular trading on July 28, 2025, extending an extraordinary rally that has gripped the attention of investors and the broader technology sector. This dramatic upswing comes amid a cascade of milestones that reposition AEye as a pivotal force in the global autonomous vehicle market.

The stock’s momentum accelerated after the company announced its Apollo lidar technology is now fully integrated into Nvidia’s DRIVE AGX autonomous driving platform—a major industry standard among global automakers.

This partnership provides AEye with a vital channel to leading car manufacturers, setting the stage for its sensors to be adopted in millions of vehicles worldwide over the coming years. The Apollo system, noted for its exceptional one-kilometer detection range and ability to receive over-the-air software updates, has emerged as a standout in the competitive lidar landscape.

Further boosting investor sentiment, AEye recently secured a strategic bulk order from a leading transportation OEM, with expectations for over $30million in revenue within the next two to three years.

The company also launched OPTIS, a groundbreaking AI-powered physical security and mobility platform built on Nvidia’s Jetson Orin system, aiming to expand its reach beyond automotive into smart cities and intelligent infrastructure.

These rapid technological advances and high-profile partnerships have catalyzed a near-400% one-month gain for the stock, which had been languishing near all-time lows just weeks prior. Market participants now see AEye as a frontrunner in lidar and AI integration, with clear upside potential as the autonomous vehicle and smart mobility sectors accelerate into the next phase of global adoption.

Today’s price action cements AEye as one of the most watched names in the market’s ongoing transformation, with its next earnings report on July 31 expected to provide further insight into the company’s expanding pipeline and growth strategy.