AIA Group Lifts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stake to $5.89 Million Amid Active Institutional Flows

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), reporting ownership of 23,678 shares valued at $5.89 million at the end of the most recent quarter, according to a new filing summarized by MarketBeat.

The filing notes IBM shares recently opened at $241.88, with the stock down about 3.3% and carrying a market cap of $224.8 billion, a P/E of 39.27, PEG of roughly 3.7–3.9, beta of 0.69, and leverage metrics including a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00 and current ratio of 0.91.

IBM’s latest reported quarter delivered EPS of $2.80 versus $2.65 consensus on revenue of $16.98 billion, up 7.7% year over year, with return on equity of 37.62% and net margin of 9.11%, as tracked by MarketBeat’s coverage of the July 23 print.

Across Wall Street, IBM holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target near $268.75, with recent target updates from major brokers such as Goldman Sachs ($310 Buy), BMO ($300 Market Perform), JPMorgan ($290 Neutral), Morgan Stanley ($233 Equal Weight), and RBC ($315 Outperform).

Institutional ownership in IBM stands near 58.96%, with MarketBeat showing substantial 12‑month inflows and numerous position changes by large holders, underscoring active fund participation around the name.