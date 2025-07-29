Air Canada (TSE: AC) Shares Plunge 14% Amid Earnings Miss and Labor Tensions

Air Canada (TSE: AC) shares dropped 13.75% to close at 19.01CAD on Tuesday following a second-quarter earnings report that underscored both operational resilience and emerging threats to the airline’s financial trajectory.

The country’s largest carrier reported net income of 186million CAD for Q2 2025, sharply down from 410millionCAD a year earlier. Adjusted earnings registered at 0.60CAD per share, well below analyst expectations, as a 2% revenue increase to 5.63billion CAD was offset by a 3% rise in operating expenses and heightened unit costs.

While premium and cargo revenue saw notable growth, persistent macroeconomic pressures and a steep decline in high-yield U.S. travel weighed heavily on margins.

Despite missing profit targets, Air Canada reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting adjusted EBITDA between 3.2 and 3.6billionCAD and anticipating a 13% increase in annual capacity. Demand remained robust on transatlantic and Latin American routes, helping offset subdued North American leisure traffic. Operational discipline and a focus on premium services contributed to sector-leading on-time performance through the quarter.

However, the positive narrative on growth was quickly overshadowed by labor unrest: more than 10,000 Air Canada and Rouge flight attendants edged closer to a nationwide strike after contract negotiations collapsed.

Union members began voting on strike authorization, with the earliest legal walkout possible by mid-August, threatening to disrupt service across Canada’s airports during the critical summer travel period.