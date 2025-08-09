Airbnb’s Brian Chesky: AI chatbots like GPT and Perplexity aren’t the ‘new Google’—here’s why | Perplexity, Airbnb

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has urged investors and the tech industry to temper comparisons between AI chatbots and Google, arguing that conversational agents—whether powered by GPT or surfaced in platforms like Perplexity—are not ready to replace the dominant search gateway.

Speaking after Airbnb’s Q2 results, Chesky said the current wave of AI agents can augment discovery and customer service but fall short of Google’s scale, reliability, and referral power at this stage.

Chesky’s core argument is structural: the leading AI models behind popular chatbots aren’t exclusive, meaning companies like Airbnb can access and tune the same capabilities via APIs, eroding any single agent’s durable advantage as a search replacement.

In his view, value accrues less from raw model access and more from domain-specific tuning and tailored interfaces that execute precise tasks inside trusted ecosystems. That distinction is crucial for travel, where accuracy, policy nuance, and transaction integrity are non-negotiable.

Airbnb is leaning into that pragmatism. The company has deployed a customer-service AI agent built on 13 models, trained on tens of thousands of conversations, which has reduced the share of guests and hosts requiring human support by 15% in the U.S., according to the company’s update.

The roadmap is to expand to more languages this year and make the system more agentic next year—able to recognize a reservation, execute a cancellation, and assist with planning and booking, all within Airbnb’s authenticated flow. Chesky also said AI will be integrated into Airbnb’s search, while the company remains open—though not committed—to third‑party agent integrations, with bookings still requiring an Airbnb account.

Strategically, Chesky frames agentic AI as “lead generation,” not a commoditizing layer that disintermediates brands—an important stance for protecting long‑term margins and customer relationships.

Industry watchers note this positions Airbnb as an AI‑first application over time, but with disciplined, trust‑centric execution rather than hype‑driven feature sprawl.

For now, the takeaway is clear: AI chatbots may reshape how travelers research and interact, but they are not yet the new Google—and companies that win will pair model access with proprietary context, controls, and accountability.