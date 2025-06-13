AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ: AIRO) IPO Opens at $12.90 After Pricing at $10, Reflects Strong Investor Demand | AIRO Stock Price

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), a company specializing in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, made a striking debut on the Nasdaq Global Market today, June 13, 2025, with its initial public offering (IPO) opening at $12.90 per share. This marks a significant jump from its IPO pricing of $10.00 per share, announced late Thursday, signaling robust investor appetite for the drone manufacturer and air mobility platform.

The company priced its offering of 6 million shares of common stock at $10.00 each, raising $60 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses. This pricing was notably lower than the initially projected range of $14 to $16 per share, a strategic adjustment accompanied by an increase from 5 million to 6 million shares to optimize market entry.

AIRO also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares to cover potential over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on June 16, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

By 11:14 ET (15:14 GMT), AIRO’s shares had soared as much as 81.5%, reaching $18.50, a clear indication of the market’s enthusiasm. The IPO was reportedly multiple times oversubscribed, reflecting strong demand amid a reviving IPO market following recent economic uncertainty tied to U.S. trade policy fluctuations.

AIRO’s Chairman and Co-founder Chirinjeev Kathuria attributed the successful debut to “healthy investor appetite” for aerospace and defense stocks, noting the sector’s resilience and the company’s significant commercial traction in recent years as global defense needs grow .

Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, AIRO operates across four key segments—Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility—with roughly 75% of its 2024 revenue derived from drone manufacturing. The company plans to use the net proceeds, alongside existing cash reserves, to fuel growth initiatives, repay debt, and support general corporate purposes .

Despite broader market concerns over U.S. tariffs and trade policy under President Donald Trump, Kathuria expressed confidence in AIRO’s agility and diversification to navigate potential challenges, emphasizing a stabilizing economic backdrop. Today’s performance positions AIRO as a compelling new player in the public markets, capitalizing on 21st-century aerospace and defense opportunities.