Alibaba Health passes all resolutions at 2025 AGM: director re-elections, auditor, and share mandates approved

Alibaba Health Information Technology held its Annual General Meeting on August 8, 2025 in Hong Kong, where shareholders approved all items on the agenda, including routine business and capital management mandates.

The ordinary business covered adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, re-election of directors Mr. Shen Difan (executive), Mr. Zhu Shunyan (non-executive), and Ms. Huang Jiaojiao (non-executive), authorization for the board to fix directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditor with board authorization to set its fee.

Shareholders also renewed standard annual mandates that are typical for Hong Kong-listed companies, granting the board authority to issue new shares up to a defined percentage of issued share capital, to repurchase shares up to 10% of shares outstanding, and to extend the issuance mandate by the amount of shares repurchased, effectively refreshing flexibility for capital management over the coming year.

The meeting notice specified that all resolutions would be taken by poll in accordance with the company’s bye-laws and Hong Kong Listing Rules, a customary governance practice for listed issuers in the market.

The approvals provide Alibaba Health’s board with continued room to manage capital structure while affirming continuity in the company’s leadership and audit arrangements, following an ESG report reviewed and approved by the board in May 2025 outlining governance oversight and sustainability priorities for the business.

The AGM schedule, venue, and full text of resolutions were publicly set out in the formal notice filed ahead of the meeting, aligning with disclosure requirements on HKEXnews.