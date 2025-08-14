Alibaba Stock (NYSE: BABA) Climbs Ahead of Earnings Amid AI Scrutiny and Strategic Investments

Alibaba’s stock gained ground ahead of its quarterly earnings report, with shares rising 3.48% in pre-market trading after a 3.19% gain the previous day.

Investors are weighing the company’s strategic AI investments against regulatory headwinds and a mixed outlook on profitability as they await the results, expected around August 21, 2025.

Analysts anticipate Alibaba will report earnings of approximately ¥15.47 ($2.15) per share, a slight decrease from the previous year, while revenue is projected to grow about 4.33% to ¥253.76 billion ($35.35B).

This suggests steady top-line growth but a cautious outlook on profits as the company navigates a competitive market. The stock’s 44% year-to-date increase reflects positive sentiment around its strategic focus on technology.

A key challenge is the Chinese government’s increased scrutiny over the purchase of Nvidia’s H20 AI chips by domestic tech giants, including Alibaba. Regulators are questioning companies about their preference for Nvidia’s hardware over domestic alternatives, creating uncertainty for Alibaba’s AI ambitions. This pressure has reportedly led some major buyers to reduce their orders.

To fund its growth, Alibaba recently raised $1.5 billion through a zero-coupon exchangeable bond offering, with proceeds aimed at its $53 billion investment in AI and cloud infrastructure. The bonds, due in 2032, can be exchanged for shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology.

The company is also streamlining its portfolio with the planned divestment of its stake in Eternal Enterprises, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, through a $613 million block deal.