Alibaba’s Cloud Division: A Multi-Billion Dollar Business Valued at Less Than Zero

Despite being a dominant force in Asia’s cloud computing market and posting strong double-digit growth, Alibaba’s cloud division is facing a startling valuation problem: the market appears to value it at less than zero. This paradox highlights deep investor skepticism, even as the unit continues to expand its technological lead.

A sum-of-the-parts analysis suggests that the market capitalization of Alibaba’s core e-commerce businesses and its vast investment portfolio exceeds the company’s entire market value. This implies that investors are not only assigning no value to its massive cloud infrastructure business but are effectively pricing it as a liability on the company’s books.

This negative perception was underscored when a plan to spin off the cloud unit at a $40 billion valuation was scrapped. Potential investors balked at the price, reportedly valuing the division closer to $25 billion due to concerns over profitability and intense competition from rivals like Tencent. The failed spin-off laid bare the market’s deep-seated doubts.

Yet, the cloud business itself is far from stagnant. In its most recent quarter, the division reported an impressive 18% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by a surge in demand for its generative AI products.

For investors, the disconnect between operational performance and market valuation presents a stark dilemma: a massive, growing tech asset that the market refuses to recognize.