Alphabet and Nvidia Poised to Invest in Vast Data at $30 Billion Valuation Amid Surging AI Infrastructure Demand

Alphabet’s venture capital group, CapitalG, and the chip company Nvidia are in deep talks to invest in Vast Data, an AI infrastructure provider. This funding could value Vast Data, based in New York, at around $30 billion.

This deal is one of the largest for a private AI infrastructure company, showing that investors are very interested in the basic technology driving the AI boom.

Vast Data focuses on storage solutions designed for large AI data centers. Its technology improves data transfer between graphics processing units (GPUs), including those made by Nvidia. The company’s unique approach mixes flash storage with standard hardware and their own software, making it cheaper and easier to run complex AI models.

Their growing list of customers includes notable companies like Elon Musk’s xAI and cloud provider CoreWeave.

Vast Data is looking to raise several billion dollars from technology companies, private equity, and venture capital investors. They expect to close this funding round in the coming weeks, with support from both CapitalG and Nvidia set to strengthen Vast Data’s position in the AI data supply chain. Analysts believe that the startup is increasingly likely to go public in the future.

Valued at $9.1 billion in a 2023 funding round, Vast Data has quickly expanded its business. The company is reportedly positive in cash flow, with expected annual recurring revenue hitting $200 million by January 2025.

There is also strong demand that could triple their revenue by next year. Recently, Vast Data hired Amy Shapero, the former CFO of Shopify, indicating plans for a potential public listing.

Experts say Nvidia is interested in Vast Data as part of its strategy to expand beyond GPUs by investing in companies that enhance its AI solutions. CapitalG’s investment would confirm the growing need for infrastructure that supports next-generation AI, making Vast Data a valuable and strategic player in this booming sector.