Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Stock Surges Past $180, Capping Strong Rebound on AI Momentum | GOOGL Stock Price

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares surged past the significant $180 mark in recent trading, capping a powerful rebound that has erased earlier yearly losses and underscored renewed investor confidence.

The stock has climbed more than 16% over the past month and over 7% in the last week alone, strongly outperforming the broader market indexes. This impressive momentum reflects the technology giant’s operational resilience and its successful strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence.

The rally is fundamentally supported by a stellar first-quarter financial performance that decisively beat Wall Street expectations. Alphabet reported a 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $90.2 billion, propelled by the enduring strength of its core search and digital advertising businesses, which continue to generate nearly three-quarters of the company’s total revenue.

Demonstrating remarkable profitability, net income surged by 46% to $34.5 billion, even as the company aggressively escalates its investments in future growth.

A key driver of the stock’s recent strength is Alphabet’s accelerating progress in commercializing its AI innovations. The company’s AI Overviews feature, now integrated into Google Search, has rapidly scaled to 1.5 billion monthly users and is monetizing effectively.

This success, combined with a 28% growth surge in the Google Cloud division, provides tangible proof that Alphabet’s massive investments in AI—including a planned $75 billion in capital expenditures this year—are translating into meaningful business results.

Despite the recent gains, Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish outlook. The stock continues to trade at an attractive forward price-to-earnings ratio, and an overwhelming consensus of analysts rate it a “Buy,” with some price targets projecting significant further upside.

Alphabet’s formidable financial position, including a massive cash reserve and a new $70 billion share buyback authorization, provides ample resources to fund its AI ambitions and continue delivering robust returns to shareholders.