Alphabet Shares (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Tick Higher as Perplexity Lobs Long‑Shot $34.5B Bid for Chrome | Google  Stock Price

Alphabet rose alongside a broader tech rally after AI startup Perplexity submitted an unsolicited $34.5 billion all‑cash offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, a headline‑grabbing proposal arriving as a federal judge weighs remedies in the DOJ’s search antitrust case.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the approach, which Perplexity framed as a pro‑competition remedy; Alphabet has not put Chrome up for sale and is expected to appeal any order mandating a breakup.

Perplexity’s term sheet pledges to keep Chromium open source, invest $3 billion over two years, and retain Google as Chrome’s default search engine, with the startup saying unnamed funds have offered to fully finance the bid despite Perplexity’s own sub‑$20 billion valuation.

Analysts broadly view a sale as unlikely near‑term given Chrome’s central role in Google’s search monetization and AI roadmap, and because any divestiture could be delayed through a lengthy appeals process even if ordered.

The bid lands ahead of an expected August ruling from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on antitrust remedies, with proposals including a potential Chrome divestiture, data‑sharing requirements, and curbs on default‑search deals; some on the Street have warned a forced sale could hit Alphabet’s stock by 15%–25% and materially dent earnings.

For now, the episode underscores the strategic value of browser distribution in AI‑era search, with reports suggesting other technology and financial players could circle if Chrome were ever on the block.