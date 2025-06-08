Amazon (AMZN) Eyes AI-Powered Humanoid Robots for Last-Mile Delivery, Targeting Billions in Cost Savings | AMZN Share News

Amazon is accelerating its push into robotics, preparing to test AI-powered humanoid robots for last-mile delivery in San Francisco—a move that could reshape the future of e-commerce logistics and save the company billions in operational costs.

The tech and retail giant has constructed a specialized “humanoid park,” an indoor obstacle course at its San Francisco hub, to rigorously test these robots in real-world delivery scenarios.

Here, robots sourced from leading hardware partners—including models from Unitree and Agility Robotics—are being trained to navigate complex environments, such as stairs, narrow corridors, and doorways, mimicking the challenges of actual home deliveries.

Amazon’s in-house AI software will power the robots, enabling them to autonomously disembark from Rivian electric vans and deliver packages directly to customers’ doorsteps.

This initiative is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to automate up to $200 billion in logistics costs, which currently account for 35% of its online retail revenue. Analysts project that integrating robotics into just 10% of U.S.

warehouses could yield annual savings of $2 billion to $3 billion by 2030, with even greater savings possible as adoption expands. Bank of America Securities estimates that robotics in delivery could drive over $7.1 billion in annual savings by 2032, through reduced labor costs, optimized routing, and minimized human error.

Amazon’s ambitions extend beyond cost savings. The company aims to further cement its dominance in the U.S. parcel delivery market, where it already commands a 30% share—outpacing competitors like UPS and FedEx.

By leveraging AI and robotics, Amazon seeks to accelerate delivery times, boost efficiency, and reduce reliance on human labor, particularly for the challenging and expensive final stretch from warehouse to doorstep.

While the deployment of humanoid robots for delivery is still in the testing phase, the potential impact is significant. Amazon’s history of successful automation in its warehouses, combined with its aggressive investment in AI, positions the company to lead a new era in logistics.

As these robots move from controlled environments to real-world trials, the prospect of seeing humanoid couriers “spring out” of electric vans in American neighborhoods is quickly shifting from science fiction to imminent reality.