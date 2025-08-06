Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Takes $36 Million Stake in IonQ, Boosting Quantum Computing Sector

Amazon has made headlines with the disclosure of a $36.7 million investment in IonQ, a fast-rising quantum computing company, as revealed through a recent 13F SEC filing.

The Amazon purchased 854,207 shares of IonQ as of June 30, 2024, signaling a significant endorsement for the quantum technology sector at a pivotal time.

News of Amazon’s stake sent IonQ shares surging more than 7% in after-hours trading, following an already robust 5.4% climb to $42.02 during the regular session. This upward momentum saw IonQ retake its 50-day moving average, indicating renewed investor enthusiasm ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings report.

Analysts are watching IonQ’s upcoming results closely, with Wall Street forecasting a challenging quarter—anticipating a $0.29 loss per share on $17.23 million in sales. Despite these near-term headwinds, sentiment remains bullish in the medium to long term, reflected by a consensus Strong Buy rating and an average price target of $49.17, representing potential 17% upside from current levels. Over the past year, IonQ stock has soared more than 482%, underscoring powerful optimism in the company’s future.

Amazon’s strategic investment aligns with its broader push into emerging technologies beyond artificial intelligence. IonQ’s proprietary trapped-ion quantum technology is lauded for its superior operational accuracy and reliability compared to rival quantum approaches.

Notably, IonQ systems are already integrated with Amazon Web Services via Amazon Braket, enabling customers to access next-generation computing power for research in fields like drug discovery and climate modeling.

Amazon’s in-house quantum hardware efforts further validate the sector’s promise. Projects such as the Ocelot chip are targeting dramatic reductions in quantum error correction costs—potentially advancing widespread adoption timelines by several years.