AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) Q2: Revenue Jumps 35.6%, Free Cash Flow Turns Positive; Shares Pop

AMC Entertainment posted a stronger-than-expected second quarter, with total revenue up 35.6% year over year to $1.40 billion and a swing to break-even adjusted EPS, driving a premarket jump in the stock as investors cheered operating leverage and improving cash generation.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $189.2 million from $38.5 million a year ago, aided by record per‑patron metrics across admissions and food and beverage, while attendance climbed 25.6% to 62.8 million.

Cash flow inflected: free cash flow improved to $88.9 million from negative $79.2 million in Q2 last year, and operating cash flow rose to $138.4 million from negative $34.6 million, reinforcing balance sheet momentum alongside July refinancing actions that pushed out 2026 maturities to 2029.

Management highlighted all‑time highs in revenue per guest—$12.14 for admissions, $7.95 for food and beverage, and $22.26 total—underscoring pricing power and the mix shift to premium formats such as IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

The beat versus consensus—approximately $1.4 billion revenue against expectations near $1.34–$1.36 billion and adjusted EPS at $0.00 versus an anticipated loss—helped lift shares 8%–15% in early trade as the market digested improving fundamentals and a resurgent U.S. box office backdrop.

AMC ended the quarter with $423.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and noted July transactions that added roughly $244 million in new financing and equitized at least $143 million of existing debt, with potential equitization up to $337 million, resolving related litigation on 7.5% senior secured notes due 2029.

Management framed the “AMC Go Plan” as a core driver of operating leverage, pointing to premium auditorium occupancy running at nearly triple regular screens and continued rollout of premium and laser-equipped formats to sustain per‑patron gains.

With attendance and per‑patron records supporting margin expansion and cash generation, investor focus shifts to box office cadence into Q4 2025, execution on premium screen expansion, and the durability of recent pricing and mix tailwinds as the industry recovery broadens.