AMD Edges Lower as Chip Stocks Continue Consolidation

Advanced Micro Devices declined 0.96% to $163.62 Thursday as semiconductor stocks extended their recent consolidation phase amid ongoing concerns about artificial intelligence valuations and spending sustainability.

The modest pullback reflects broader uncertainty across the chip sector, where investors are reassessing premium valuations following extraordinary gains earlier this year. Despite the daily decline, AMD remains up approximately 38% year-to-date, significantly outperforming many technology peers.

AMD’s relative strength stems from robust fundamentals across its data center and AI accelerator businesses. The company continues gaining server market share with its EPYC processors while preparing to challenge Nvidia’s AI dominance with the upcoming MI350 series chips. Recent quarterly results showed data center revenue surging over 100% year-over-year.

The stock is consolidating between $160-$170 after reaching highs near $186 earlier this year. Technical support sits around the 50-day moving average at $153, while the 20-day average at $173 provides resistance.

Market participants are monitoring AI chip adoption rates, hyperscaler purchasing patterns, and potential trade tensions affecting semiconductor exports. With AMD trading at elevated multiples, investors demand continued execution on product roadmaps to justify current valuations during the sector’s ongoing recalibration.