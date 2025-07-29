AMD Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)Shares Climb to 52-Week High as Price Targets Jump and V-Shaped Recovery Gains Steam

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) surged to $177.95, up 2.47% today, setting a fresh 52-week high as bullish analyst calls and a robust recovery storyline continue to fuel investor enthusiasm. Year-to-date, AMD shares are up 44%, with the stock rallying more than 120% from its April lows in a dramatic V-shaped rebound, firmly establishing momentum against sector rivals.

The optimism was supercharged this week as major Wall Street firms raised their price targets: Barclays lifted its AMD target to $200, UBS to $210, BofA to $200, and KeyBanc to $195. Analysts across the board cite AMD’s strengthening position in the competitive AI chip market, strong gains in both PC and server segments, and anticipated outperformance in upcoming quarterly results. Recent commentary from BofA highlighted AMD’s potential to capture more CPU market share, with average sale prices now commanding a notable premium over incumbent competitors.

Further supporting bullish sentiment, AMD rolled out a $6 billion stock buyback plan in May, signaling confidence in long-term growth prospects. Strategic investments in AI—most notably, a $333 million partnership with LuminArx Capital Management to bolster AI cloud provider Vultr—are positioning AMD for dominance in next-generation GPU deployment and enterprise adoption.

AMD’s remarkable reversal this year underscores the company’s strong execution, robust demand for its product roadmap, and the market’s appetite for tech leaders exposed to AI and cloud infrastructure growth. With multiple analyst upgrades, resilient operational signals, and capital returns, AMD’s momentum remains front and center for investors tracking the sector’s strongest comeback story.