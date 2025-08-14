AMD, INTC and NVDA Stock – Stocks Mixed in Premarket as Investors Digest Data, Earnings

Major microchip stocks showed a mixed performance in premarket trading on Thursday, as investors assessed the latest inflation data and a varied slate of corporate earnings. The cautious tone comes after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new records, fueled by hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Here’s a look at the premarket movement for the chip giants:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) : The stock was trading down slightly in the premarket session, around $183.40, a decrease of about 0.55%. This follows a previous closing price of $184.42.

: The stock was trading down slightly in the premarket session, around $183.40, a decrease of about 0.55%. This follows a previous closing price of $184.42. Intel (INTC) : Shares of Intel also saw a decline in premarket trading, falling about 1.22% to $22.22. The company continues to navigate a significant restructuring and faces intense competition from rivals in the PC and server markets.

: Shares of Intel also saw a decline in premarket trading, falling about 1.22% to $22.22. The company continues to navigate a significant restructuring and faces intense competition from rivals in the PC and server markets. Nvidia (NVDA): After closing at $181.39 on Wednesday, Nvidia shares experienced a modest retreat this week, with some reports noting a 2.5% drop to $167.03 amid a broader cooling in AI-related stocks and profit-taking. The stock was active in premarket, with investors watching key technical levels.youtube

The mixed performance in the semiconductor sector reflects broader market sentiment as traders await key economic data, including the Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly jobless claims, for further clues on the state of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s potential policy path.

While softer inflation data earlier in the week boosted markets, some weak earnings reports, such as from Deere, injected a note of caution.