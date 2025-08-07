AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) share Surges Nearly 4% as Q2 Results Highlight AI and Server Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares climbed 3.97% on Thursday, reaching $169.60, as investors responded positively to the company’s strong second-quarter 2025 earnings and robust outlook for the remainder of the year.

The rally comes amid growing demand for AMD’s latest AI-focused processors and server chips, bolstering its position as a leading player in the semiconductor sector.

In its Q2 2025 financial report, AMD posted a record quarterly revenue of $7.7billion, reflecting an impressive 32% year-over-year increase. Despite export restrictions impacting AI GPU sales, the company achieved a net income of $872million and earnings per share of $0.54, both sharply higher than last year’s results.

Adjusted for inventory and export control costs, the gross margin would have been 54%, underscoring the profitability of AMD’s core business units.

Data center revenue rose by 14% to $3.2billion, while the client and gaming segment delivered a 69% surge, fueled by adoption of new Ryzen Zen 5 processors and gaming chip demand.

AMD’s forecast for third-quarter revenue—estimated at $8.7billion, plus or minus $300million—surpassed consensus analyst estimates, signaling continued confidence in AI, server, and traditional PC growth for the rest of 2025.