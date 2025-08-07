AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Price Target Raised to $195 by TD Cowen on AI Momentum and Robust Growth

TD Cowen has raised its price target for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock to $195 from $165, maintaining a “buy” rating amid strong momentum in AMD’s business.

The new target reflects growing optimism following AMD’s recent performance, which includes a 58% return over the past six months and better-than-expected second-quarter revenues of $7.69 billion.

The company’s guidance for the third quarter comes in above market forecasts, with revenue expected at approximately $8.7 billion.

TD Cowen’s upward revision comes after what it described as a solid “beat and raise” quarter, especially in the Gaming segment, even without contributions from the MI308 product. The brokerage highlighted that AMD’s Instinct AI accelerator franchise is now among the largest drivers of quarter-over-quarter growth, and ramped-up production of the MI355 is anticipated to be a focal point for the second half of 2025.

While earnings per share did not outpace consensus due to elevated operating expenses related to large-scale investments in AI, the company maintained stable third-quarter gross margins—a sign of healthy operational management.

Analysts across Wall Street have similarly increased their price projections for AMD, with several firms setting targets between $190 and $230, signaling broad confidence in the company’s position in AI and data center markets.

The recent rally in AMD shares, along with increased price target consensus, underscores strong investor sentiment as the company continues to gain traction against peers in the semiconductor and AI hardware sectors.

Looking forward, market participants are expected to focus on the momentum in AMD’s AI product lineup and data center penetration, with further upside possible if execution remains on track.

The raised target from TD Cowen reflects not only AMD’s recent business achievements but also positive expectations for continued innovation and growth throughout 2025.