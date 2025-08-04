AMD Outperforms NVIDIA stock in 2025: Strong Data Center Gains and Compelling Valuation Drive Momentum

AMD is doing better than NVIDIA in 2025, thanks to several key factors that could help it keep this advantage. Here’s an overview of why AMD is outperforming NVIDIA and what may happen next:

AMD’s stock has risen 45% this year, outpacing NVIDIA’s 30% increase. This success comes from AMD’s ability to navigate challenges in the global semiconductor market. AMD faces fewer problems from export controls and tariffs, has a wider range of products, and benefits from lower earnings expectations that are easier to exceed.

The company is gaining market share in data center and AI chips, especially with the launch and strong adoption of its MI300 and upcoming MI350 series. Major cloud companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Oracle are choosing AMD’s products, and benchmarks show that AMD offers better cost and performance—its MI355X can achieve about 40% more tokens per dollar compared to NVIDIA’s Blackwell.

Valuation trends are also in AMD’s favor. AMD shares trade at about 25-26 times forward earnings, have a price-to-book ratio near 4, and its earnings forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are stronger than NVIDIA’s.

This “growth-at-a-reasonable-price” approach makes AMD attractive to investors looking for growth beyond the market leader. While NVIDIA still controls 80-90% of the data center AI GPU market, AMD is seeing increased demand and has a solid product plan, including annual updates and growing software support, which raises hopes for further gains.

However, AMD faces challenges. NVIDIA’s powerful CUDA ecosystem is a strong advantage, and AMD must perform well with its product releases and software scaling to keep its recent success. Any delays from its manufacturing partner TSMC or issues with customer growth could quickly change AMD’s momentum.

In summary, AMD’s recent success over NVIDIA comes from stronger growth, a larger market reach, a solid value proposition in AI and accelerator chips, and strong valuations.

If AMD continues to perform well, build partnerships, and execute its plans, its stock could keep rising. But any mistake could lead to new challenges in the competitive semiconductor market.