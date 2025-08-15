AMD Price Target Hiked to $205 at Mizuho on Surging AI Chip Demand

Mizuho Securities has raised its price target on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $205 from $183, citing strong momentum in the artificial intelligence (AI) server market and growing demand for the company’s AI chips.

The firm reiterated its “outperform” rating on the stock, signaling confidence in AMD’s ability to capture a significant share of the expanding AI sector.

The bullish revision is supported by robust sales from key Taiwanese AI server manufacturers, which indicates healthy demand from major data center operators like Microsoft and Oracle. Mizuho also pointed to the recent opening of the Chinese market to U.S. chipmakers as another significant tailwind for AMD’s growth trajectory.

Fueling this optimism, Mizuho has increased its fiscal 2025 estimates for AMD, now projecting revenue of $33.4 billion and earnings per share of $4.02. The price target increase reflects a higher valuation multiple, rising from 30.5x to 33.7x, based on strong adoption of AMD’s MI308 chips in China and anticipated upside from the forthcoming MI355 chip series.

This positive outlook from Mizuho comes as part of a broader trend of analysts raising their expectations for key players in the AI semiconductor space. The firm also lifted its price targets for Nvidia and Dell, underscoring the powerful investment cycle currently driving the AI hardware market.