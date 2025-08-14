AMD Price Target Raised to $205 at Mizuho as AI Accelerator Demand Builds

Mizuho lifted its 12-month price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $205 from $183, reiterating an Outperform rating on strengthening demand for AMD’s Instinct AI GPUs and resilient hyperscaler capex through 2026.

The broker cited upward revisions to Instinct revenue assumptions across 2025–2027, supported by the MI308 ramp in China and a product cadence that includes the MI355, positioning AMD to capture a larger share of accelerator budgets as cloud providers scale AI infrastructure.

Mizuho modestly raised near-term forecasts, taking its September-quarter revenue estimate to $8.80 billion and FY2025 revenue to $33.4 billion, with incremental EPS increases versus prior projections, reflecting broader AI/GPU mix gains.

The note follows Mizuho’s earlier target increase to $183, which referenced the MI350X production ramp and a $6.4 billion AI/GPU revenue trajectory, signaling growing confidence in AMD’s execution and market opportunity.

Mizuho’s $205 target underscores a thesis centered on secular AI compute expansion, improving supply dynamics, and sustained hyperscaler spending, while acknowledging competitive pressures and software execution as key watch items into 2026–2027.