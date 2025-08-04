AMD Q2 Earnings on Deck: Buy, Hold, or Sell as Wall Street Awaits Key Results?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday, with investors laser-focused on whether the semiconductor leader can justify its red-hot 2025 rally. Wall Street expects Q2 revenue to reach $7.43 billion—a robust 27% jump from last year—propelled by continued CPU momentum.

However, earnings per share are forecast to decline 30% to $0.48 due to persistent margin pressures and elevated research and development spending.

AMD stock has soared 27% over the past twelve months and an impressive 46% year-to-date, pushing the current price to $171.70. This rapid climb has left analysts divided: while the consensus rating remains a Buy, some investors are locking in profits amid concerns about short-term valuation and downside risk.

Looking ahead, most analysts see ongoing strength in CPUs—not yet AI—as the primary growth engine for AMD, buoyed by strong channel pricing and potential tailwinds from tariff-driven demand. AMD has developed a reputation for execution, having exceeded EPS estimates in seven of the past eight quarters and consistently topping revenue expectations.

Nonetheless, expectations for Q3 and beyond will be critical. Analysts’ one-year price targets range widely, with an average projection of $156.66—about 9% below current levels—while the highest estimates suggest upside to $223. GuruFocus’s proprietary GF Value stands near $170.24, indicating the stock is trading close to fair value.

As AMD approaches a pivotal earnings report, the stock sits at a crossroads. With a proven history of outperformance and robust near-term fundamentals, AMD remains a favorite among optimists.

However, the stock’s rapid appreciation and margin headwinds invite caution for value-focused investors weighing whether to buy, hold, or take profits ahead of potential volatility.