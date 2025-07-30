AMD Recovers $800M in H2 Revenue as MI308 GPU Sales and Gaming Growth Power Up 2025 Outlook

AMD’s chip sales have greatly improved the company’s financial outlook, especially after a recent update from Susquehanna. With the approval to restart AI chip exports to China, Susquehanna predicts that AMD will gain about $800 million in revenue during the second half of 2025.

This is a big change from earlier predictions that considered lost sales due to U.S. export rules. Much of the unsold inventory is now expected to sell at little to no extra cost, helping boost the company’s profit margins.

Susquehanna has updated its full-year projections. It raised its estimate for gross margin to 52.8%, up from 51.8%. Now, it expects total revenue from the series to be just over $7 billion for 2025, compared to the previous outlook of $6.2 billion.

This revenue increase is important for maintaining AMD’s competitive edge in the tough AI and data center market, especially as demand for accelerators stays strong in both China and worldwide.

Besides the benefits from chip sales, AMD’s Gaming division has also performed well. The company expects a double-digit percentage increase in Gaming revenue for Q2 2025, driven by high demand for Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs.

This growth helps offset recent declines in the semi-custom console market, showing strength across various client and gaming sectors.

Overall, the restart of chip exports and the ongoing success in gaming have significantly improved AMD’s revenue prospects for 2025.

These changes restore an important revenue source, enhance profits, and solidify AMD’s position as a major player in the global AI and high-performance computing markets.