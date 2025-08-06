AMD share Slides 8% After Q2 Earnings Miss and Data Center Worries

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares fell 8.09% to $160.22 in Wednesday trading after the chipmaker’s second-quarter earnings underwhelmed high market expectations, especially in its crucial data center segment.

Despite posting record Q2 revenue of $7.7 billion—up 32% year-on-year and ahead of analysts’ consensus—AMD’s adjusted earnings per share stood flat at $0.48, matching estimates but reflecting margin compressions and operating headwinds.

Profitability was dented by an $800 million inventory write-down tied to ongoing U.S. export restrictions on the company’s Instinct MI308 AI chips, which limited shipments to China and weighed on gross margins, now at 40% versus last year’s 49%.

Data center revenue grew 14% to $3.2 billion, yet came in slightly below market hopes, prompting doubts about the company’s capacity to match the explosive AI momentum seen at rivals like Nvidia.

Meanwhile, AMD’s gaming and PC processor divisions delivered strong growth, with client computing revenue soaring 69% as enterprise and consumer upgrades continued.

Management maintained a bullish tone, highlighting robust demand for new Instinct MI350 AI accelerators and forecasting a solid Q3, with revenue guidance of $8.7 billion—well above Wall Street’s estimates.

However, investor sentiment cooled, as analysts voiced concerns about near-term AI growth rates and the impact of ongoing U.S.-China trade barriers.

While AMD remains a critical player in the rapidly expanding AI and server market, with leading hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Meta adopting its newest chips, the Q2 results underscored the tough macro and competitive landscape the company must navigate.

The sharp post-earnings stock drop reflects a wider tech-market trend: even record top-line growth and solid guidance may not be enough to satisfy investors in a market sensitive to profit margins, data center share, and geopolitical friction.