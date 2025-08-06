AMD Shares Plunge Over 9% Amid Profit Margin Concerns and China Export Uncertainty

AMD reported revenue of $7.7 billion, a 32% increase from last year. However, earnings were flat and growth in the crucial data center area slowed. Data center revenue rose only 14% to $3.2 billion, which did not meet some expectations, especially compared to rival Nvidia.

Geopolitical issues have also unsettled investors. AMD cannot sell its advanced AI chips to Chinese customers due to pending export licenses from the U.S. This situation could affect over $1.5 billion in potential revenue from the second to third quarters.

The market is reacting strongly because of high demand for AI hardware, which is expected to drive growth for chip companies.

AMD’s stock had surged by 40% this year before this correction, making it vulnerable to profit-taking on bad news. Concerns about reduced margins due to high research and development costs for new chips also worry investors.

Looking ahead, AMD’s management is optimistic about AI chip demand and projects revenue of around $8.7 billion in the next quarter, which is above what analysts expect. However, concerns about profit margins, risks tied to China, and competition in high-end AI chips continued to drive selling today.