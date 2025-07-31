AMD Stock Garners Fresh Price Target Upgrades as Wall Street Awaits Pivotal Earnings

Wall Street is watching Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with heightened anticipation as analysts reset their price targets ahead of the company’s second quarter 2025 earnings report.

Building excitement around AMD’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data center businesses has fueled a spate of bullish analyst moves, sending the stock to within reach of its 52-week highs.

AMD closed at $179.31 in Thursday trade, just shy of its $182.49 high for the year, underscoring robust investor confidence. Several top analysts have revised their 12-month price targets substantially higher.

HSBC, in a bold call, upgraded its target to $200, citing rapid adoption of AMD’s next-generation AI accelerators and the company’s increasingly competitive position against rivals.

Another major Wall Street firm lifted its projection to $210, further encouraging optimism as the chipmaker eyes further enterprise and cloud market share with its new MI350 and MI355X GPUs. While the highest among recent targets sits at $270, consensus for the year now clusters between $200 and $210.

The forthcoming Q2 earnings, set for August 5, are regarded as a crucial catalyst: consensus estimates point to revenue growth of 35% year-over-year, with particular strength expected in AI and data center segments. Investors will scrutinize forward guidance, gross margin trajectory, and updates on cloud partnerships for signs of continued momentum.

Despite AMD’s meteoric run—reflected in a peak forward P/E near 40—analysts stress that the stock’s premium pricing is justified by tangible gains in innovation and market relevance.

The convergence of robust demand, high analyst conviction, and mounting institutional interest puts AMD front and center as the semiconductor sector’s leading narrative this earnings season.

For market participants, AMD’s story is emblematic of the broader AI revolution reshaping big tech. With investor sentiment firmly bullish and price targets reset higher, AMD enters its earnings window as one of Wall Street’s most closely watched—and hotly debated—growth stocks for the remainder of 2025.