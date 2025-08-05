AMD Stock Holds Steady as Investors Await Q2 Earnings Amid Robust Revenue Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) traded around $99.86 in the middle of the day, just before its much-anticipated second-quarter earnings call. The semiconductor company, based in Santa Clara, is attracting a lot of attention from investors.

Its revenue increased by 24% year-over-year to $7.66 billion for the latest quarter, showing strong demand for AMD’s main products like CPUs, GPUs, and high-performance computing.

However, despite this revenue growth, net income dropped nearly 28% to $482 million due to higher operating costs and reduced profit margins. AMD’s net profit margin decreased to 6.3%, even though EBITDA rose almost 59% to $1.81 billion and earnings per share increased by 41% to $1.09.

Notably, free cash flow jumped to $1.51 billion, a rise of over 560%, while cash from operations exceeded $1.3 billion, indicating that the company is managing its operations well.

With a market value of $161.97 billion, AMD is growing its role in data centers, gaming, and artificial intelligence markets. The company’s advanced semiconductor design keeps it competitive. CEO Lisa Su’s leadership has positioned AMD to compete strongly in the fast-changing fields of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Still, the results highlight a challenge: balancing growth in promising markets with ongoing cost issues and a recent fall in profits.

The upcoming earnings call is expected to provide more details on AMD’s future plans, particularly regarding its AI strategy, market share, and profit recovery. AMD remains an important player in the semiconductor industry, and its next quarter could influence investor sentiment about growth and competition in the sector.