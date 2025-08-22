AMD Stock Rises 1.87% to $166.78 as Powell’s Dovish Signals Lift Tech Sector

Advanced Micro Devices shares gained $3.06 or 1.87% to close at $166.78 on Friday as investors responded positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish tone at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which signaled potential interest rate cuts in the near future.

The semiconductor stock benefited from a broader technology rally as Powell warned that “downside risks to employment are rising” and emphasized the Fed “may warrant adjusting” policy if economic slowdown deepens.

For growth-oriented technology companies like AMD, lower interest rates carry significant valuation implications since these stocks derive much of their worth from expected future earnings discounted back to present value.

When rates decline, those long-dated cash flows become more valuable, providing a boost to companies investing heavily in innovation and expansion like AMD’s aggressive spending to capture market share in data centers, AI accelerators, and high-performance computing.

Strong Fundamental Backdrop Supports Rally

The rate-driven rally comes amid solid fundamental momentum for AMD, which reported impressive Q2 2025 results with sales rising to $7.7 billion and net income increasing to $872 million. The company’s data center segment generated $3.2 billion in revenue—a 14% year-over-year increase—driven by strong demand for EPYC processors and the newly launched MI350 AI accelerators.

AMD has emerged as a key beneficiary of the AI boom, with strategic partnerships including Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI positioning the company to capture significant market share in the projected $500 billion AI chip market by 2028. The company’s MI350 and upcoming MI400 accelerators are designed to compete directly with NVIDIA’s offerings in both performance and cost efficiency.

Despite recent inventory charges related to U.S.-China export restrictions that temporarily pressured margins, analysts expect a rebound to 54% non-GAAP gross margins in Q3 2025 as the MI350 production ramp accelerates. Multiple analysts have established $200+ price targets for AMD, citing the company’s growing AI GPU market presence and strong competitive positioning against both Intel in CPUs and NVIDIA in AI accelerators.

The combination of Powell’s dovish pivot reducing the discount rate on AMD’s future cash flows and the company’s strong execution in high-growth AI markets created an ideal setup for Friday’s advance, positioning the stock within reach of analyst price targets near $200.