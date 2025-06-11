AMD’s ‘Advancing AI’ Event Tomorrow: What You Need to Know | AMD Stock News

AMD’s highly anticipated “Advancing AI” event is set for Thursday, June 12, 2025, with CEO Dr. Lisa Su and top executives unveiling the company’s latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence hardware and software. Scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET), the event will be livestreamed globally and is expected to be a pivotal moment for AMD’s AI ambitions.

The spotlight will be on the launch of AMD’s next-generation Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators, featuring the new CDNA 4 architecture. These chips promise up to 35x improvements in AI inferencing and a remarkable 30x boost in energy efficiency—directly challenging NVIDIA’s Blackwell B200 GPUs.

The flagship MI355X model is expected to offer 288GB of HBM3E memory and 8TB/sec bandwidth, positioning AMD as a formidable contender in the high-performance AI market. Citi analysts also anticipate updates on the MI400 series, projected for release in 2026, and possible announcements of new partnerships with tech giants like Amazon or OpenAI.

Beyond hardware, AMD will showcase advancements in its ROCm open software ecosystem, including the recent 6.4.1 release and a preview of ROCm 7.0, which promises improved compatibility and interoperability with leading AI frameworks. The event will also highlight AMD’s full-stack AI solutions, spanning Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, Pensando DPUs, and Ryzen AI for edge computing.

The agenda is packed with developer sessions, customer case studies, and expert panels. Industry luminaries such as Andrew Ng (DeepLearning.AI), Ashish Vaswani (Essential AI), and Chris Lattner (Modular Inc.) will join AMD leaders to discuss real-world AI workflows, developer tools, and the future of AI infrastructure. Business leaders can expect insights into enterprise AI adoption, while developers will benefit from hands-on workshops on optimizing AI models, efficient LLM inference, and high-performance GPU programming.

This event follows AMD’s recent $10 billion partnership with HUMAIN to deploy massive AI compute capacity worldwide, underscoring the company’s commitment to democratizing access to advanced AI.

For investors and industry watchers, tomorrow’s “Advancing AI” event is more than a product launch—it’s a strategic showcase of AMD’s bid to close the gap with NVIDIA and redefine the future of AI computing. With the sector’s eyes on San Jose, AMD’s announcements could mark a major inflection point in the global AI race.