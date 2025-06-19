Amex Platinum Card Refresh 2025: Biggest Ever Travel, Lifestyle, and Dining Upgrades Announced

American Express is set to redefine premium card membership with its most ambitious Platinum Card refresh in over four decades. Announced for rollout in fall 2025, the new upgrades promise to elevate both the U.S. Consumer Platinum Card and the Business Platinum Card with sweeping enhancements across travel, dining, and lifestyle categories.

The move marks the largest investment Amex has ever made in a single card refresh and is designed to attract a new generation of affluent, experience-driven consumers.

At the heart of the refresh is an expanded global lounge network, solidifying American Express as the unrivaled leader in airport lounge access among U.S. credit card issuers. Cardholders will soon enjoy access to three new Centurion Lounges in Newark, Salt Lake City, and Tokyo, bringing the total number of Centurion Lounges to 32.

With more than 1,550 lounges across over 500 airports worldwide, the Platinum Card continues to set the benchmark for luxury travel experiences. These new lounges are expected to feature premium amenities, exclusive dining options, and enhanced digital services, reinforcing Amex’s commitment to superior airport experiences.

Beyond lounge access, the 2025 Platinum Card refresh introduces a host of lifestyle and dining upgrades. American Express is doubling down on its partnership with Resy, the popular restaurant reservation platform, and leveraging its recent acquisition of Tock to expand dining benefits.

This expansion will add over 7,000 new restaurants, wineries, and venues to the existing portfolio, offering cardholders priority access to sought-after tables and exclusive culinary events. The integration of Tock is particularly significant, as it broadens the scope of fine dining and wine experiences available to Platinum members, both domestically and internationally.

The new Platinum Card will also feature a stronger emphasis on curated lifestyle experiences. Cardholders can expect enhanced benefits such as exclusive access to wellness retreats, VIP sporting events, music festivals, and motorsports. These perks are tailored to the preferences of younger, high-spending consumers, who now account for a significant share of Amex’s U.S. consumer spending. The company reports that Millennial and Gen Z cardholders made up 35% of total consumer spending in the most recent quarter, a trend that is shaping the direction of this refresh.

Personalization will be another key focus, with American Express rolling out AI-driven, dynamic rewards and offers tailored to individual cardmember behavior. This approach ensures that Platinum Card benefits are more relevant and valuable to each user, whether they are frequent travelers, food enthusiasts, or luxury lifestyle seekers. Additionally, new cardholders may be greeted with larger welcome bonuses tied to luxury spending categories, while existing members can expect enhanced subscription credits for digital platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, and premium fitness apps.

The design and digital experience of the Platinum Card are also being updated. Card visuals are being refreshed to reflect a more modern aesthetic, and the Amex mobile app will introduce new features to streamline business and personal finance management. The overall look and feel of the card are being upgraded to match the evolving expectations of today’s discerning consumers.

As for the annual fee, industry experts anticipate that the cost of the Platinum Card could rise, potentially approaching $1,000 per year. While this would represent a significant increase, the expanded suite of benefits and exclusive experiences is expected to justify the premium for many cardholders.

Core benefits such as Centurion Lounge access, TSA PreCheck and Global Entry credits, and statement credits for travel and dining are expected to remain, though some third-party credits may be adjusted or replaced.

American Express executives describe the 2025 Platinum Card refresh as a deliberate pivot toward a more lifestyle-oriented, experiential product. “We’re going to take these Cards to a new level, not only in what they offer in travel, dining, and lifestyle benefits, but also in how they look and feel, to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Howard Grosfield, Group President of U.S. Consumer Services at American Express.

With these changes, American Express is positioning the Platinum Card as the ultimate lifestyle companion for the modern traveler, food enthusiast, and luxury seeker. The 2025 refresh promises to deliver more value, exclusivity, and personalization than ever before, setting a new standard for premium credit cards in the United States and beyond.