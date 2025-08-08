AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) Price Target Raised to $375 at DA Davidson as Monetization Visibility Improves

By: Mkeshav

On: Friday, August 8, 2025 8:29 PM

DA Davidson lifted its AppFolio price target to $375 from $350, reaffirming a Buy rating on stronger conviction in the company’s monetization strategy and durable mid-teens growth. The firm’s target implies a premium revenue multiple on anticipated 2026 sales, supported by expanding adoption of value-added services for property managers and residents.

The call follows a better-than-expected quarter, with revenue growth near 19% year over year and an EPS beat, reinforcing momentum in product-led pricing, add-on uptake, and AI-enabled workflows. Shares have surged toward 52-week highs amid a wave of upward revisions, with several brokers moving targets into the $300s and highlighting operating leverage potential as scale improves.

DA Davidson cites clearer ARPU expansion and unit growth runway within the property management vertical as key drivers for sustained top-line acceleration. Investors will watch for continued execution on upsell, payments penetration, and workflow automation to validate the premium valuation.

Near term, the stock’s setup hinges on maintaining double-digit growth while balancing investment with margin expansion. The $375 target signals confidence that AppFolio can extend its leadership and convert product breadth into consistent revenue and profit compounding.

Join WhatsApp

Join Now

Join Telegram

Join Now

Related News

Leave a Comment

© 2025 Sherepricetarget.com• All rights reserved
About Us Contact Us  Disclaimer  Privacy Policy