AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) Price Target Raised to $375 at DA Davidson as Monetization Visibility Improves

DA Davidson lifted its AppFolio price target to $375 from $350, reaffirming a Buy rating on stronger conviction in the company’s monetization strategy and durable mid-teens growth. The firm’s target implies a premium revenue multiple on anticipated 2026 sales, supported by expanding adoption of value-added services for property managers and residents.

The call follows a better-than-expected quarter, with revenue growth near 19% year over year and an EPS beat, reinforcing momentum in product-led pricing, add-on uptake, and AI-enabled workflows. Shares have surged toward 52-week highs amid a wave of upward revisions, with several brokers moving targets into the $300s and highlighting operating leverage potential as scale improves.

DA Davidson cites clearer ARPU expansion and unit growth runway within the property management vertical as key drivers for sustained top-line acceleration. Investors will watch for continued execution on upsell, payments penetration, and workflow automation to validate the premium valuation.

Near term, the stock’s setup hinges on maintaining double-digit growth while balancing investment with margin expansion. The $375 target signals confidence that AppFolio can extend its leadership and convert product breadth into consistent revenue and profit compounding.